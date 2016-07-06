Record turnout in Terrell Co. for early voting

Voters in Terrell County don't appear to be slowing down their "historic" turnout. (Source: WALB)

With low voter turnout for primary runoff elections, one South Georgia county is boasting record-breaking numbers.

It's day two for early voting, and voters in Terrell County don't appear to be slowing down their "historic" turnout.

The Terrell County Elections Supervisor Carolyn Williams said that Tuesday's turnout, 74 voters, was the single biggest first day of early voting in recent memory, even beating presidential election years.

"And it's only two races on the ballot but those candidates are really making sure the people are coming out to exercise their right to vote," said Williams.

Williams said that people were lined up outside the front door before the polls opened at 8:30 a.m. and at one point ten people were waiting to vote.

Terrell County voters are casting ballots for sheriff and tax commissioner.

Both races will be decided by the primary runoff results.

