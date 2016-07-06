ABAC's presidents celebrates 11 years at school - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ABAC's presidents celebrates 11 years at school

The president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is celebrating more than a decade of leading the school.

This month marks the eleventh year David Bridges has held the position. 

Bridges said that the biggest change he's been a part of is shifting the college to focus on four-year degrees. 

He added that he is looking forward to the changes the future will bring. 

"We see ourselves, in the near-future, becoming the destination college for an education in agriculture and natural resources," said Bridges. "We're not a liberal arts school."

ABAC workers will also be capping off several projects, including new science labs set to open at the end of the month. 

