ABAC's presidents celebrates 11 years at school

The president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is celebrating more than a decade of leading the school.

This month marks the eleventh year David Bridges has held the position.

Bridges said that the biggest change he's been a part of is shifting the college to focus on four-year degrees.

He added that he is looking forward to the changes the future will bring.

"We see ourselves, in the near-future, becoming the destination college for an education in agriculture and natural resources," said Bridges. "We're not a liberal arts school."

ABAC workers will also be capping off several projects, including new science labs set to open at the end of the month.

