Berrien County Sheriff special election

Berrien County residents will see an extra race on their November election ballot.

The county's former sheriff, Anthony Heath, vacated the position when he pleaded guilty to excessive force charges.

Now a special election will be held to fill the position until its term is up in December.

Election officials say they expect a high turnout in November, which they say is good for Berrien County.

"Because it is a presidential election and more people will be interested in coming out and voting it will be great for Berrien County," explains elections supervisor Melanie Ray, "For more people to be aware who their Sheriff will be for the next four years."

Qualifying has not opened yet for the election.

Any candidates that did qualify for the normal election have the opportunity to re-qualify for the special election.

Ray Paulk will serve as the interim Sheriff until November.

