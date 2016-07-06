Medical officials identify Dougherty Co. health concerns

Phoebe held input and interview sessions over the past several months and on Wednesday identified what they consider to be the biggest health issues in Doughtery County.

Lori Jenkins, the director of strategy planning, gave the Board of Directors an update on community health needs.

The issues identified were mental and behavioral health, addictive diseases, reproductive health and low birth weight babies.

Jenkins plans to create disease based coalitions in the community.

"Everybody doesn't have all the answers to one single problem, so I think we all play our part in how we can address those problems in the community. Working together will certainly make a bigger impact," she said.

Jenkins will meet with the Board of Directors again in five months to give an update on the Community Health Needs Assessment.

