Students work with city departments in Great Promise Partnership

Eight high school students are gaining experience and a little extra cash while working with the city of Valdosta.

The Great Promise Partnership allows students to work with different city departments.

The eight juniors and seniors work full-time in July and part-time during the academic year.

Students gain work experience, money and an inside look at how the city operates.

"It's a great way to learn about your career and what you want to do in life once you graduate. If you want to be an engineer, if you want to be a police man," said Taren Bethea, an intern for Valdosta Public Information.

Valdosta is one of just two communities in Georgia offering this program.

For more information on how to get involved with the program, contact the city's Neighborhood Development Director at (229) 671-3617

