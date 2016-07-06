Early voting is underway across South Georgia

Voter turn-out in Lee County has been okay, so far. There is one primary run-off race for voters- the probate judge seat.



Very few voters participated during the primary election. "We are anticipating a lower turnout than what we would like, but we are encouraging everyone to come out and vote. We had a low turnout in the primary, and we really need to have people come out and vote," said Lee Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson.



If there is a local primary run-off in your county, you can vote early at your Voter Registration Office or other designated place.



You need to check with your local voter registration office for early voting times; they vary by county.

