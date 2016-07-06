High temps could threaten peanut crops

South Georgia peanut farmers are celebrating a good year, but remain cautious as high temperatures stick around.

Buying Points Analyst Tyron Spearman said that China is purchasing more of the crop from the U.S. than ever before.

The increase is primarily due to the poor performance of other international competitors.

Back in the United States, snack foods have become a driving force of consumption this year more than they have in the past.

"When they start blooming, and we got this 100-degree temperature, it's going to hurt you in the long run. So, the peanut crop is off and running. We just need some rain right now," said Executive Director Tyron Spearman.

Spearman said that high temperatures are hurting older peanuts the most.

