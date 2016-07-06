Wetter weather is good news for Mark's Melon Patch

There were showers and thunderstorms around South Georgia Wednesday afternoon, and that could mean good news for farmers.

The irrigation systems were on at Mark's Melon Patch Wednesday, but that hasn't been the case for the past month.

"We were fairly wet for five or six days, which is super nice. The last four or five days have been dry again and now we are back to irrigating," said Mark Daniel, Owner of Mark's Melon Patch.

There are two types of irrigation systems at Mark's Melon Patch, overhead and drip.

Normally Mark only runs irrigation at night to increase water efficiency, but on Wednesday morning he had to turn on the overhead irrigation since his crops haven't received rain the past few days.

"A day that we don't have to irrigate, it saves several hundred dollars," said Daniel.

On mornings where rain isn't in the forecast, employees are in the field overnight adjusting the irrigation systems.

Wednesday, the field hands picked corn in a field that was already irrigated.

High School student Logan Barfield uses his job as a learning experience.

"It gives us a responsibilities to do. It kind of helps us mature and it shows us what life is going to be like after high school," explained Barfield,

It's hard work, but employees said that it's worth it because of customers like Rosa Colbert.

"It's a good place for anyone traveling, to stop from far and near. They have good vegetables and good goodies," said Rosa Colbert, a Melon Patch customer.

Marks Melon Patch is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the fall.

