Arraignment set for Fitzgerald man charged with murdering ex - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Dekito Champ is accused of killing his ex girlfriend (Source: Ben Hill Sheriff's Office) Dekito Champ is accused of killing his ex girlfriend (Source: Ben Hill Sheriff's Office)
Dekito Champ in court (Source: WALB) Dekito Champ in court (Source: WALB)
BEN HILL CO., GA (WALB) -

A Fitzgerald man charged in a failed murder-suicide is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Police say Dekito Champ killed his ex-girlfriend Jana Watson on March 20th at a home on Snowden Lane before turning the gun on himself. According to police, the shooting happened when Watson came to the house to get a dog the couple shared.

An autopsy revealed Watson had been shot twice in the chest.

Champ was taken to the hospital where he recovered. After a three-week hospital stay, he was booking into jail on murder charges. He's charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Champ made his first appearance in court in April where he was denied bond. He was scheduled for a bond hearing before a superior court judge in May, but that has been rescheduled for July 12.

