Baconton youth team preps state tourney, World Series

Sometimes the toughest thing to do in sports is focus on the present game while preparing for what's down the road.

A group of young men in Baconton is showing that it might be easier that initially thought.

The Baconton 15U Dixie Youth Baseball team is headed to the state tournament this week in Winder, Georgia. Later this month, they'll play in the 15U World Series in Ozark, Alabama.

This team has been together since they were around 10 years old, and now they're hoping their experience will help them on the big stage.

But even with a World Series berth in their back pocket, the team says their only focus is on the state tournament.

"I haven't even really thought about the World Series," says 3B/P Brady Reagan. "I'm ready to go to that too, we have to get through state first."

"These boys are just as excited about state as they are for the Series," says coach Scott Hatcher. "We want the state title."

The Baconton team leaves for Winder on Thursday. It's the team's first appearance in both the state championship and the World Series.

