Officials still investigating after body found in Tifton house fire

Officials are still working to determine the cause of a Tifton fire after a body was found inside. (Source: WALB)

State arson investigators are still working to determine the cause of a Tifton house fire from last week.

Firefighters responded to a home on 14th Street on Thursday.

The Tifton Police Department said that its preliminary investigation shows no signs the blaze was set to hurt anyone inside.

John Aiken was found dead in a bedroom where investigators said that the fire started.

