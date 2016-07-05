Police search for third suspect in Fitzgerald identity theft

The wallet was stolen from Walmart (Source:WALB)

An elderly Fitzgerald woman continues to feel the fallout of having her identity stolen.

Two people charged with stealing her credit card information have now been caught.

As of Tuesday, a third suspect is still on the run.

Surveillance video shows the suspects walking into a Fitzgerald Walmart, that's where Sgt. James Tilley said someone stole an 81-one-year-old woman's wallet.

Investigators said that Chastity Prickett, Deloris Reynolds and Chuck Short went on a spending spree.

Their in-store purchases and online activities tipped off police.

"Online accounts, through PayPal and stuff like that, writing checks all over Tifton and Moultrie," said Tilley. "Through the investigation, I was finally able to learn the identity of Chastity Prickett. She actually wrote a check to herself in the amount of three hundred dollars."

Police arrested Prickett and Reynolds with assistance of the Grady County Sheriff's Department.

The two are facing multiple charges including identity fraud and forgery.

Officers are still looking for Short.

They believe his is from the Helena-McRae area. Detective Tilley said that his acts will cause lasting problems in the victim's life.

"Heartache. The last three weeks of her life. She's had phone calls and letters," explained Tilley. "She's had to go to the social security office and renew her license. This has really been a burden to her."

Tilley said, to be safe, people shouldn't keep their credit cards and other forms of identification all in one spot.

"Someone has everything they need to take your identity. They have your driver's license, birthdate and your address, bank cards, checking account information and social security," said Tilley. "Now, they can just take everything they want from you."

Anyone that may know the whereabouts of Short is asked to call the Fitzgerald Police Department.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.