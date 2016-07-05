Pearson officials work with residents concerning high water bills

Bettye Drayton-Williams, mayor of Pearson, said the city raised the water and sewage rates to help pay for the city's treatment plant. (Source: WALB)

Pearson residents are still upset over outrageous water bills.

A nearly $900 water bill had Harold Cady Sr. so worried he thought he would have to move out of his home in Pearson.

"Carry me to the Lake City hospital. I'll sign into the old folks home there," said Cady close to tears.

His bill used to average $46. Last month, it was $884.86.

When he saw the extremely high bill he checked his home and headed to city hall.

"I said it don't have no leaks! I had a neighbor check my water leakage and all," said Cady.

Bettye Drayton-Williams, mayor of Pearson, said the city raised the water and sewage rates to help pay for the city's treatment plant.

However, city leaders were surprised to see rates that high.

"We were shocked too because we never envisioned that there would be a $500, or $600, or $1000 water bill," said Bettye

In the past using 5,000 gallons of water would cost a resident $44.

Now, it costs $70.

But city officials said they're working with residents like Mr. Cady.

"Any citizen that came in here we have done our best to work with. No way, would we expect Mr. Cady to pay that $900," said Bettye.

The mayor said mis-reading the meter was the reason for his bill.

She claimed the city fixed Mr. Cady's bill, charging him only $45.76.

When WALB News 10's Caitlyn Chastain showed him his new bill, he said it was the first time he'd seen it.

Even though he is happy to see it, he said he's worried it will just go back up next month.

"I'm scared my water bill is going to jump back up $800 something," said Cady.

The city said anyone else who is concerned about their bill should contact city hall at (912) 422-3397.

