Food bank creates space for student health

Second Harvest of South Georgia is getting a "Healthy and Active Living Corner" to promote student health.

It will be full of jump ropes, chalk, water bottles and healthy snacks for physical education teachers.

The goal is to promote an all around healthy lifestyle in students.

"By having this healthy living corner you're promoting students to not only be successful in school, but also in life. Healthy minds, healthy bodies and this is just one more way we're going to do that," said Hannah Peverill, Teacher's Harvest program coordinator.

Every Second Harvest distribution center in the US will get this corner.

It was funded by a grant from Target.

