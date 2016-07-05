Re-Essa Buckels is a MMJ/Photographer at WALB. She joined the WALB team in June 2016.

She fell in love with journalism during her first job in news as an intern for KSDK, an NBC affiliate in St. Louis. Re-Essa is originally from the "Show Me State," St. Louis, MO.

Re-Essa has a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Saint Xavier University in Chicago and a Masters of Arts in Communication Management from Webster University in St. Louis.

Prior to joining the WALB team, Re-Essa was a Segment Producer on CNBC's Fast Money in NYC. She worked for CNBC for 3 years, initially starting as a News Associate. She also served in the prestigious NBCUniversal Page program where she worked as a Production Assistant on Weekend Today & CNBC’s Fast Money & Halftime Report.

During her free time, Chef Boya‘Ree’ is her middle name because she enjoys to cook up new dishes.Re-Essa also loves to sing and dance.

Re-Essa looks forward to meeting the people of South Georgia. Feel free to contact her about any story ideas.

