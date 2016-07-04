Holiday travelers enjoy lower gas prices

AAA analysts said that the cost of a gallon of gas is at its lowest level in 11 years. (Source: WALB)

Travelers are seeing lower gas prices for the holiday weekend. (Source: WALB)

Holiday travelers will get a little extra pad in their budgets thanks to a dip in gas prices.

The national average has decreased by 47 cents from last year around this time.

GasBuddy.com estimates the statewide average to be $2.12.

AAA anticipates this year's summer travel season to be one of the busiest they've measured.

