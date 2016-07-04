Residents shop local for fireworks over holiday weekend

Workers at PyroZone are hoping their model brings in cash, while helping the community. (Source: WALB)

Fireworks stores across Albany are seeing a boost in traffic as people prepare for their own celebrations.

From rockets to mortars, shoppers are proving it's not too late to get their hands on fireworks.

PyroZone Employee Amanda Downs said that the build up to the Fourth of July has been steady, but on Monday, she's seen more people in the store than she ever has before.

"We shot up last night. People are doing their fireworks early, coming in, and re-buying the fireworks that they already bought," said Downs. "So, it's just going to be amazing."

And, the boom at PyroZone might have something to do with more than just a last minute Independence Day rush.

Workers are promoting that the company is locally owned and that getting what you need to light up the sky for the holiday at their store could help other businesses in the community.

Owner David Osteen said that his store is more flexible than a lot of the tents that pop up this time of year.

"Being that we're local, I do order my product a little differently than a lot of chain stores do," explained Osteen. "So, we're able to move our prices accordingly to help out the local community."

Osteen said his North Slappey store will now be open year-round.

That's something others working there are getting behind, because, they said that a location that's not just temporary will create longer lasting results for the community.

"It really benefits our economy here in Albany, Georgia. It really gives us a good way to give back and make sure the whole community is having a good time," said Downs.

And on Monday, as those in Albany pack their trunks, Downs said that she only expects the night to get busier.

A number of stores said shoppers should expect to see deals as they try to clear their inventory throughout the night.

