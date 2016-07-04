Valdosta prepares for fireworks show

The show will kick off around 9:15 p.m. July 4, 2016 (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority is gearing up for its biggest fireworks display yet.

Crews are preparing more than 1,600 fireworks that will light up the sky in South Georgia July 4, 2016. Each of the fireworks will soar anywhere from 300-600 feet into the sky, making them visible for miles.

VLPRA officials suggest viewing the fireworks show from the Valdosta mall.

Coordinators say it's a show they want to keep making bigger and better every year.

"It's fun to see peoples faces and hear the comments when the show goes off," says program coordinator Sarah Pinson, "So we want to continue to give them something they're excited to come out and watch every year."

VLPRA plans to start the show at 9:15 or whenever it's dark enough.

