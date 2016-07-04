Officers charged with deadly force will now face questioning

Officers facing deadly force charges will be allowed to make a statement, but now they will face questioning (Source: Raycom Media)

A controversial law in Georgia used to allow law enforcement officers charged with deadly force to sit through the entire grand jury process.

As of July 1, 2016 that law changed.

Previously, an officer facing those charges would be allowed to sit on the proceedings and make a statement without questioning.

The new law states officers facing deadly force charges will be allowed to make a statement, but now they will face questioning.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress says the new law is a fair compromise.

"If you testify in court then that means I can cross examine you, so what's the difference?" explains Chief Childress, "To me, none. I think they got this right."

