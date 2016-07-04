Grocery store July 4th donations continue for military program

Johnathan Smallwood is a regular shopper at Winn-Dixie, but shopping on Monday meant a little more to him. (Source: WALB)

All Harveys, Winn-Dixie and BI-LO stores are donating 100 percent of its proceeds Monday. (Source: WALB)

There's still time to help veterans by simply grocery shopping.

All Harveys, Winn-Dixie and BI-LO stores are donating 100 percent of its proceeds Monday.

Money will go to Hope for the Warriors, which provides support programs to veterans and service members.

Last year, the stores raised a total of more than $3 million.

"We feel a great honor, a great sense of pride, to give to the people who have given to us their whole lives, and so much of their lives, and the lives of their families," said Richard Russell, Store Manager of Winn-Dixie.

"For me being a former serviceman myself I know it will be a big help. I'm just overwhelmed," said Smallwood.

Donations will be accepted until Sunday.

