South Georgia educators receive supply assistance

Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia will be giving elementary public school teachers a Yoobi school pack.

The packs contain pencils, crayons, notebooks, and more for a full classroom. They will also be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"Students need supplies to succeed in school and having school supplies gives students the confidence to succeed. These school supplies are something a lot of the students don't have," said Hannah Peverill, Teachers Harvest Program Coordinator.

This is the second school year the food bank has given out the Yoobi supply packs.

