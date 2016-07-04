Teen killed in Early County crash

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly weekend crash in Early County.

GSP officials say 18-year-old Steven Ramos was killed in a two car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 27.

We're told a car ran stop sign at the intersection of GA 62 and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

It's not clear which car Ramos was in or if there were other injuries.

No word yet on charges.

This is one of five deadly crashes statewide over the July 4th Holiday travel period that wraps up at midnight Monday.

Last year four people were killed in crashes during the same holiday period.

