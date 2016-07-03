Team Unity dedicated to being positive role models

Team Unity is a group dedicated to being positive role models for the youth in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Several Albany men are working to be positive role models for kids in the community.

The men of Team Unity are taking part in their regular Sunday gathering.

The small non-profit aims to set a positive example for kids in the area, members hope their Pre-Fourth of July celebration draws more people to the cause.

"We're trying to get a lot of people to come out today for a bigger turnout. Because of the Fourth of July weekend, a lot of people will be coming through town. So, we thought it would be a great Sunday to come out and have our community join us out here for this event," said member Taredeko Jackson.

On Sunday, food, games and gifts were part of the festivities in Shackleford Park, and the event will ended with a Fireworks display at dusk.

Young kids are beginning to shuffle in, that's something board member Gregory Henry said is crucial to Team Unity's mission.

"A lot of us dropped the ball with our youth," said Henry. "A lot of people kind of forget about the youth. They say, 'let them live their life, oh well,' and kind of push them to the side. So, we're trying to pick that ball up and show our youth we're still here for them. We're trying to show them something positive. We don't want to lose them to the streets."

Jackson said the group does that by being role-models, teaching kids how to be respectful. Jackson said that the attention goes a long way.

"When I got out there and I see those kids, they don't have anyone to look up to, they look up to me," explained Jackson. "So, if I can do every week, to help them out. It's just another thing I can add to the list."

And now he hopes to make that list a little longer as kids come and celebrate the holiday.

