Firefighters build bikes for foster children

Albany firefighters spent Saturday assembling special gifts for foster children.

Kaley Hart raised more than $1,700 through the website 'togetherwerise.org'.

The money, donated by community members, was used to purchase 23 bikes. The bikes will be given to children through the Albany Necco program.

"Those who are blessed need to remember those who aren't. These kids sometimes don't have anything. A bike can be life changing. Its memories for the rest of their lives," said organizer Kaley Hart.

Hart raised money to provide foster kids with duffel bags full of toys and toiletries the previous year.

Hart said she looks forward to helping out again in the future.

Anyone who wishes to get involved with Together We Rise can do so by visiting the website here .

