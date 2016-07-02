GBI and sheriffs officials investigate two deaths at Coffee Co. home

No cause of death has been determined (Source: WALB)

Sheriff's officials are looking into the mysterious death of a married couple at their home.

Sheriff's deputies responded to 75-year-old Donald and 68-year-old Linda Morris' house on Trellis Drive on Friday.

Upon arriving on the scene, officials found the bodies of the couple. Both bodies were taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office in Macon where an autopsy will be conducted.

Neighbor Jared Musgrove said those throughout the subdivision gathered to find out what happened. When they did, they were shocked.

"This is a close-knit community and it just befuddled us. We couldn't believe what had happened here," said Musgrove.

GBI agents from the Douglas Field Office are now giving the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office a hand in figuring out how and why the two died.

The GBI Medical Examiner's Office in Macon will perform an autopsy on Tuesday to help answer those questions.

Musgrove is still scratching his head as to why someone he considered to be a good neighbor is no longer alive.

"He would allow us to come down here and come fishing any time. There were times where he need us, for a ride or something. It was never any problem. They were good people. They were good people as far as I know," said Musgrove.

The GBI and sheriff's investigators have yet to report any arrests related to the deaths or release the condition of the bodies.

Musgrove said he had never seen anything like the incident since he moved to the subdivision sixteen years prior.

"For safety, for my family. It kind of makes me really look to the Lord and go to praying because this shouldn't be happening. It shouldn't be going on," said Musgrove.

Anyone with information on these deaths are asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff's Department at 912-384-4227 or the GBI at 912-389-4103.

