Owner arrested after officers raid club

Sylvester Police say they hope to shut down the club (Source: WALB)

Police say they've had multiple problems at the club (Source: WALB)

Dozens of officers raided a club in Sylvester late Friday right. 60 officers from multiple area law enforcement agencies took part in the raid.

Sylvester Police said they had heard a number out complaints over the months about underage alcohol sales, drug activity, and gang activity at Club Celebrity on South Main Street. They hope to shut the club down and confiscate all illegal substances there.

The owner, 44-year-old Roscoe Byrd was arrested and charged with four counts of selling alcohol without a license, one count of disorderly house, and two counts of allowing the use of his premises for alcohol and drug sales.

Bryd was released on a $7,000 bond, but is expected to be arrested again on additional warrants.

Officials also say the owner did not own a liquor license.

Just a week and a half ago, one person was shot and four others injured in a fight at the club. A 16 year-old was arrested for the firing the shots.

The GBI, Georgia State Patrol,Ben Hill County officials, and the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit responded to the raid.

