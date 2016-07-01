Residents outraged over astronomical water bills

Pearson resident Freddie Linton's bills were about $47 a month, but his last one was just shy of $90. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Pearson are frustrated to see their water and sewage bills skyrocketing, but the city sends the message that it's in the best interest of the municipality.

"I got upset about all of this when I got my water bill yesterday afternoon," said Pearson resident Harold Cady, Sr.

Cady has lived in Pearson his whole life, and has an audit history of his water and sewage bills from nearly the last two years.

"It was $46 a month until this come along," Cady said. He was shocked to see his bill at a total $884.66.

"What is my water bill? Where is it going to? What is the city doing?" Cady asked.

And he isn't the only person upset to see a higher bill than normal.

"It doubled. My water bill has doubled what it usually be," Freddie Linton said.

Pearson resident Freddie Linton's bills were about $47 a month, but his last one was just shy of $90.

"My water bill ain't never been that high before," he said.

Residents and city officials said there was a meeting to discuss the increase earlier this month, but residents say they didn't expect the bills to be this high.

"I knew it was going to go up, but I didn't know it was going to go up to this," Cady said.

"When it jumped from $47 to about $100, that's a lot of water bill to go up that high," Linton said.

Neighbors said the high bills are cause for deep worry, and they hope the city will reconsider the increase.

"You're kind of afraid you won't be able to pay your water bill," Linton said.

"They went up too much in my opinion," Cady said.

City officials would not comment on the issue today. However they say they are aware of the increase and tell WALB it's in the city's best interest.

