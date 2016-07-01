Persistent pothole gets repair after TV report

There are some happy homeowners on one Albany street, after WALB brought their concerns about an worrisome sinkhole to the city's attention.

First thing Friday morning, neighbors called to say city crews were out capping off the sinkhole that had been on 17th Avenue for 14 months.

The city is also repairing another section of the street. Five different families on the block spoke out about their gratitude to the city for their quick response.

"That pothole over a year ago," said Ralph Moore, who has lived on the street for 54 years. "I come in from the mall, and the street had caved in, and I called. They immediately came out, and brought this barrel that's out here now, and they haven't been back since. Until today. Channel 10 got them on the ball!"

The city's utility director inspected the sinkhole and put in a work-order within two hours of the call to them about the sinkhole.



Citizens can call Albany's 311 line to report any issues on their streets.

