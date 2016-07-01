Amanda is a Multimedia Journalist at WALB.

She joined the WALB team in June 2016.

Amanda Hoskins was born and raised in the ocean state of Rhode Island.

She graduated from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut with a double major in Spanish and Broadcast Journalism. While there she worked for the school newspaper and television station. She also spent time interning at New England Cable News Network (NECN) in Boston, MA and NBC Connecticut.

She fell in love with journalism during her first internship at WJAR in Providence. She loves storytelling and meeting new people.

Amanda enjoys spending time with friends, cooking, running and traveling.

Amanda looks forward to learning about life in the South. Feel free to contact her about any stories you may have.

