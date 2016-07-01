South Albany fire leaves five displaced

Two couples were also displaced as a result of the fire (Source: WALB)

Five people are displaced after an early morning fire at an Albany triplex.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out in the rear of one of the units around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of South Madison Street.

No one was inside the home at the time. The two neighboring units were damaged but the occupants got out safely.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Investigators said the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

"The good news in this case was the individuals that occupied 502 awoke to smelling wires. And thus they went out the back door to see what was burning," said Investigator Sam Harris.

Firefighters said the electrical problem started at a plug in the 504 unit on the south side of the building, which used to be a church before conversion to apartments.

The fire went up into the attic, which had no firewalls, damaging all three units.

