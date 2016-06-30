Golden Rams make 2016 football schedule changes

Albany State is inching closer to the 2016 football season, but the Golden Rams have made a few changes to their slate.

Kickoff for the 3rd annual White Water Classic against Tuskegee has been backed up a few hours. The September 10 game will now kickoff at 5:00 p.m. instead of 3:00.

On October 8, ASU travels to play FCS-foe Charleston Southern. That game will be an early start, with an 11:45 a.m. kickoff from Buccaneer Field at Whitfield Stadium.

The biggest change comes with Albany State's game with Benedict on October 29. The Golden Rams were scheduled to battle the Tigers in Columbia, but that game has been moved to Augusta. ASU will face former coach Mike White for the second time at Lucy C. Laney Stadium.

