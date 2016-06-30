Victim identified after Tifton structure fire

Authorities responded to a structure fire in Tifton in the 800 block of 14th Street on Thursday.

Officials said that a body was found inside the structure.

John Aiken died in a bedroom where the fire started in the house on 14th Street around noon on Thursday.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday to confirm the identity of the badly burned body, and determine the cause of death.

The GBI was called in to process the scene and help look into whether the victim died before the fire or because of the fire.

Arson investigators are also working to figure out the cause of the fire.

