WALB viewers push for pothole repairs

Several WALB viewers messaged Melissa Hodges on Facebook concerned about a sinkhole on an Albany street that they said has been there for over a year.

It's a hole that is more than unsightly, and they worry someone will get hurt.

The city hasn't fixed the problem, so Hodges brought their concerns directly to city leaders.

Neighbors said an orange barrel has taken up residence in the 900 block of 17th Avenue, covering a sinkhole residents said appeared 14 months ago.

"May of last year, we made a phone call and just had the concern that a hole had shown up in the road," said Kurt Nulle.

That sink-hole appeared right in front of Nulle's driveway.

"From time to time, the barrel is moved, we are afraid someone might drive into it or walk into it, day or night. It's a pretty deep hole," said Nulle.

Within two hours following our first call to the city, Richard Bramlett, Albany's Utility Director, checked out the hole and said "The city gets hundreds and hundreds of calls, and for some reason, this problem never got into the system."

"I know people have come out and looked, but no one has taken any action. From time to time we will see a city worker and ask them to have a look at it, that's as far as it goes," said Nulle.

Now, it will go a lot farther. The city said that they are going to fix this sinkhole promptly.

"It could be a really bad day for somebody if you hit that (sinkhole) at 30 miles per hour, it will take your (car's) whole front end out," said Nulle.

The City's Utility Director Richard Bramlett said the sinkhole will be repaired next week.

Bramlett also wants citizens to call the city's 311 information line with problems including delayed repairs like the sinkhole.

