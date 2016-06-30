MCLB is lighting up the sky Friday

The annual Independence Day Celebration at the Marine Corps Logistics Base is Friday.

There will be bounce houses, a rock wall and other games, live music, food, and spectacular fireworks.

This is the 20th anniversary of MCLB's Independence Day Celebration.

MCLB Albany's Commanding Officer, Col. James C. Carroll III, hopes people from across South Georgia will join the Marines and their families as they celebrate our country's freedom, "In fact this is really one of our marquee events that we open up and we invite the entire community to come out and celebrate with us. Celebrate with the men and women who fight for our freedoms around the world and (celebrate with) the folks who support the men and women who defend us around the world."

How many guests are you expecting?

In previous years, we have estimated approximately 10,000-plus spectators at our event. We expect to have about the same number again this year. We provide a safe, family-friendly environment to allow members of the community to celebrate Independence Day with those who fight for their freedom.

What type of vendors will be present?

We have vendors selling all types of food and beverages – from funnel cakes, turkey legs and pizza to philly cheesesteaks– there will be something for everyone.

What time are the fireworks scheduled to go off?

The event is scheduled to open to the general public at 4 p.m. and the fireworks are scheduled to begin just after dark, somewhere around 9:15 p.m.

What type of entertainment will be available?

Entertainment for all ages will be available. The kids can enjoy 13 different inflatable attractions that include our bungee/rock wall, water slides, bouncy houses and more. There will also be live entertainment featuring Norris Dates and The Power Surge Band. There will be K-9 demonstrations and guests can enjoy music throughout the event. A number of radio stations will set-up trucks and broadcast live from the base, and military static displays will be exhibited for all to view. All this and more will be available in a safe environment for our guests.

During the event will you be on the lookout for unusual activity?

We stress to all our personnel the importance of being vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially during large-scale events like today. We take large events very seriously and conduct vulnerability assessments to determine the probability of an incident occurring. We have plans in place to mitigate those types of scenarios. The safety and well-being of all our personnel and guests are paramount.

What do visitors need to know about what they can or cannot bring to the base?

The main gate on Fleming road will open at 4 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Please wear appropriate attire. No weapons, knives, coolers, pets -excluding service dogs- are allowed. All bags are subject to inspection.

Do you have an inclement weather plan?

In the event of high winds, lightning, rain or hail, we will be forced to cancel the festivities. The safety and well-being of all our personnel and guests are paramount. Should the event be canceled due to bad weather, we have planned to have the fireworks portion still take place the following day, Saturday, at dark. In that case we will not open the base to visitors nor will we have any vendors on hand. The base will be open only to base personnel. Fireworks will be the only activity to take place in that case.