Moody memorial honors fallen heroes

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Lemm and Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa died when a suicide bomber attacked their convoy. (Source: WALB)

It was a day of remembrance at Moody Air Force Base. Service members saluted a new memorial honoring two fallen heroes.

"Combat heroes who have answered our nations call and given the ultimate sacrifice," says MSgt. Aaron Frederick with MAFB 824th Base Defense.

In 2015, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Lemm and Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa died when a suicide bomber attacked their convoy.

The two men were from Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York. They worked alongside members from Moody Air Force Base while deployed to Afghanistan.

"They held the team together and they were the guys that found the good in any kind of situation we were in," remembers MSgt. Frederick.

MSgt. Frederick was serving with the two men the day the convoy was attacked. He says seeing the memorial was an emotional moment.

"They're very deserving of this memorial," MSgt. Frederick states, "Not just because they gave their life for their fellow brothers in arms, but just the way they carried themselves day in and day out."

The new memorial sits in the middle of two other memorials that also honor fallen service members.

One of those memorials is dedicated to Lee Bernard Chavis. His cousin, Shaunitah Bolden, says the continued support is crucial.

"Just to keep the memory alive and to keep his name out there and what he did," Bolden says.

MSgt. Frederick says the new memorial will be a reminder of two men he served alongside.

"I'm just truly honored to spend as much time as I could with them, get to know them, learn with them," says MSgt. Frederick.

