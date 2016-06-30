Valdosta High School silent auction supports athletic programs

"It lets the kids know that we care about them. It tells the community the Wildcat program is still strong and the city school program is still strong," said Brian Massingill, event organizer. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Valdosta helped support the Valdosta athletics department Thursday.

From 6 to 8 p.m. doors will open for a silent auction.

The money raised helps pay for student athletes to attend camps, overnight away games, and new equipment.

Organizers also said it's a great way for alumni to support the school system.

"Not only is it a fundraiser, but it's a social event. It lets the kids know that we care about them. It tells the community the Wildcat program is still strong and the city school program is still strong," said Brian Massingill, event organizer.

The event is open to the public, and held at the Valdosta County Club.

