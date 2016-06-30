Deadline to register for DCSS pre-K program is Friday

Children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1 to register. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County School System is hoping to fill the remaining 80 slots for its pre-K program.

The program has filled most of the 300 spots, but DCSS spokesperson J.D. Sumner says they've actually seen a lull this year.

He hopes parents will take advantage of the free program that he says can be very beneficial for 3 and 4 year olds.

"This is the first experience many of them will have in a formal educational environment," Sumner said. "And so to get them into those classrooms, get them working on a curriculum that then transitions them into kindergarten and elementary school is crucial."

The deadline to register is Friday, July 1.

Students have to be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 in order to register. They must be up to date on all their shots and have a current ear, eye, dental and nutrition screening.

Parents must bring all registration materials to the Dougherty County Pre-K Center at 1520 Cordell Avenue in Albany. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

