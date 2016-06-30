"Thrilla" returns to Camilla, coaches at Westwood camp

There was no better basketball player to come from Camilla than Jumaine Jones.

Considering the dynasty Mitchell-Baker built during the 1990's, that's saying something.

The "Thrilla from Camilla" returned to his hometown this week to serve as a guest coach at Westwood's Skills Camp, run by Wildcats head coach and Jones' Mitchell-Baker teammate Derrick Harris.

"I always saw the basketball side of Derrick," Jones says. "To see the coach is pretty cool."

Jones is no stranger to coaching himself. Besides continuing to play some pro ball internationally, Jones coached at Decatur High School this season.

"I fell in love with coaching the kids, giving back, and spreading my knowledge from my 17 years of playing professionally," Jones says. "Being able to give back to them means everything to me."

Jones says being able to help teach the kids of his hometown makes it even more special, even if it isn't in the Camilla gym he's used to.

"I've never been in this gym before. But it's still in the city of Camilla," he laughs. "It's always good to be able to get back home and give back to the community."

Jones played eight seasons in the NBA after being drafted in the first round of the 1999 Draft by Atlanta. He was immediately traded to Philadelphia, and played for five other teams in his career.

The Mitchell-Baker legend was the last Georgia Bulldog to lead the SEC in scoring, and declared for the draft after his sophomore year.

Jones will coach on the last day of camp Thursday in Camilla.

