Americus man shot in face, suspect arrested

AMERICUS, GA

An Americus man is recovering in a hospital Wednesday night after being shot in the face.

23-year-old Jimmy Varnum was airlifted to a trauma center after he was shot Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 500 block of Furlow Street.

Police charged De'Marion Angry with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

And Shantario Hardy is charged with making false statements.    

