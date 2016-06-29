SunTrust movement helps millennials with financial stress

SunTrust is trying to help millenials deal with their financial stresses. (Source: WALB)

New data shows a quarter of young adults today still rely on their parents for money.

Some South Georgia college students admitted they need financial help from family, and while they want to be independent, they don't know how.

Two friends at Darton College might get high marks in school, but said they aren't achieving what they want in the money department.

"My parents have helped me basically since I started my freshman year until now, and I've been thinking it's time to branch off," said 22-year-old student Carmen Harden.

"You see things saying you need to save, and how you can save and budget and everything, but when you get stressed it all goes out the window, and you just spend!" explained 23-year-old student Amanda Glenn.

"SunTrust conducted a national survey to find out what financial stress millennials are under," said SunTrust South Georgia Market President Chris Misamore.

And it turns out that it's a lot.

Around 25 percent of young people need money from mom and dad to make ends meet, and don't know how to get ahead financially.

"Set a budget. It sounds simple but first and foremost look where your money is going," said Misamore. "How are you spending it?'"

"I really hate asking my parents to help me, so I will take $5, $10, and so my savings is kinda diminished," explained Harden.

"Set a savings goal," said Misamore.

It can be small too, and make it automatic every month.

"We are not taught about finances, we don't know anything about saving and all that and when you get to college everybody says you should save, this and that, but we don't know how," said Harden.

"There are a lot of great tips on there, surveys you can take," said Misamore.

Misamore said that young people can go to onup.com, and learn how to set a budget, save and control their spending, habits Harden and Glenn wish they started earlier.

"I really want upcoming freshman, that shirt in the store can wait, that McDonald's can wait. It's easy to bring a meal to campus, it saves a lot of money," explained Harden.

SunTrust is launching an online sweepstakes starting on Wednesday. They are going to pay for a year's worth of student loans or other major payment for 25 young people.

Anyone who would like to register for the sweepstakes can visit the SunTrust sweepstakes website.

