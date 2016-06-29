GMA in Tifton hosts July 4th fun

The family-friendly event will feature live music, food vendors and games for kids. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Museum of Agriculture wants to celebrate Independence Day with the community. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Museum of Agriculture is inviting the community in to celebrate Independence Day early.

The festivities kick off at 6:30 on Friday.

The family-friendly event will feature live music, food vendors and games for kids.

It will all be capped off with a fireworks display over Agrirama Lake.

Director Garrett Boone said that the museum is fulfilling it's goal of bringing the community together through the event.

"They can come out. They can enjoy a fireworks show, some great food, some wonderful music and then, if they choose on July 4th, they can go see some fireworks elsewhere. So, they can see two fireworks shows on July 4th weekend," said Boone.

Musician Kevin Mac will perform at the event.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.