Albany mayor elected to Ga. leadership position

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard will serve as First Vice-President for the Georgia Municipal Association. (Source: WALB)

Georgia Mayors elected Albany's mayor to a statewide leadership role.

The group advocates for Georgia cities.

Mayor Hubbard said other mayor's remarked on the positive things happening in Albany's City Government.

She said her election is simply a testament to that good work.

"I am really, really excited and to be able to represent Albany at that level means a lot to me and to this community," said Hubbard.

Hubbard will head up the Legislative Policy Council for the GMA and will work on legislative issues at the state and federal level.

