Douglas Police need help searching for Clyde's Market robber

The masked man walked into the store on Willacoochee Highway with his hand in his pocket. (Source: WALB)

A surveillance camera caught the robbery and the robber's voice on video. (Source: Douglas Police Department)

Police are searching for the crook who robbed Clyde's Market in Douglas. (Source: Douglas Police Department)

The search for a man who robbed a Douglas convenience store is still ongoing.

A surveillance camera caught the robbery and the robber's voice on video.

On Sunday night, a man walked through the doors of Clyde's Market demanding all the money in the register.

The masked man walked into the store on Willacoochee Highway with his hand in his pocket, pointed toward the clerk Jerry Tarrant.

Tarrant said that it looked like the outline of a gun. The robber then continued to push for more money with people still inside.

Douglas police now hope people will recognize the man's voice and turn him in.

Tarrant said he stalled the robber so cameras could get a good look at the robber, but ultimately gave him the small amount of cash in the register.

"Believe it or not, at first, I thought it was a joke. People come up here messing with me all the time," said Tarrant. "I looked at it and was like there ain't nothing I can do but give him money. That's all he wanted. There wasn't any point in trying to stress over it."

Police said the man drove off in a small white four door car. They believe he was black with light skin or Hispanic.

Tarrant said he noticed the man's hazel eyes and possible dark skin tags under them.

Police said that they are investigating another robbery that happened Saturday morning at Flash Foods on Peterson Avenue that may be related.

"We haven't determined at this point if they are, but if they are related, it shows that it's not an isolated incident. It may continue and you've always got the chance that the violence will escalate," said Sgt. Robert Sprinkle with the Criminal Investigations Unit.

Police said the robber, during the Saturday incident, dressed and behaved similarly to the man caught on tape Sunday, motioning that he had a gun in his pocket.

Tarrant said he did what he had to do to stay safe during the tense moments.

Douglas police said that anyone with information is asked to call the department at (912) 384-2222, contact them on Facebook or reach out to their anonymous tip line at (912) 260-3600.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.