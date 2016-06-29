Judges honored for their long term service on the bench

Almost every judge in the Dougherty County Judicial Circuit took part. (Source: WALB)

Judges who have been on the bench for several terms were honored at a luncheon on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Judges with several terms under their belts were honored on Wednesday for their service.

Judge Loring Gray, who took the bench in 1986, was perhaps the longest serving judge in attendance.

Almost every judge in the Dougherty County Judicial Circuit took part, even two federal judges.

Magistrate Court Judge John Salter said that the local judges have a collegial relationship.

"It's a pleasure to work in Dougherty County. One of the things I can honestly say is we don't have intergovernmental jealousies. State Court judges get along with Magistrates, and the Magistrates get along very well with the Superior Court judges, we have a very cohesive fraternity," said Judge Salter.

The Dougherty County Bar Association hosted Wednesday's judicial luncheon.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.