Lightning suspected in River Pointe fire

Fire started as heavy thunderstorms moved through the area (Source: WALB)

Hole cut by firefighters to ventilate the attic (Source: WALB)

AFD officials believe lightning started a fire at this River Pointe home (Source: WALB)

A Dougherty County home sustained heavy damage after a possible lightning strike hit the roof late Tuesday night.

Albany firefighters were called to the home in 900 block of River Pointe Drive and found smoke and flames coming from the attic.

Fire officials say the homeowner heard a loud boom and then smelled smoke. She escaped unharmed.

It happened as heavy storms were moving through the area around 11 p.m.

Crews were able to isolate the fire to the attic area which will need major repairs.

It's the third lightning related fire that's been reported in our area in recent weeks.

On May 19th, Midway Baptist Church Meigs was hit by lightning which caused major damage to the roof.

On May 3rd, a south Albany home was badly damaged on Waddell Avenue when a bolt sparked a blaze that sent flames streaking across the attic and ceiling.

