Red Cross honors South Georgia volunteers and asks for help for WV flood victims

South Georgia Red Cross volunteers were honored Tuesday night for their service to people in our area.

The Southwest Georgia Chapter gave out awards during its annual meeting. Over the last year, those volunteers did things such as respond to tornadoes, help fire victims, install free smoke detectors and work on the pillowcase project to teach kids about emergency preparedness.

Southwest Georgia Chapter Disaster Program Manager Nature Malone said, "They are very dedicated. They are hard-working, and this is something that they took on their personal time to do for those families that are in need."

The Southwest Georgia Chapter serves 19-counties. It provided emergency assistance to more than 340 families over the last year and sent trained responders to several major disasters around the country.

Ten Red Cross volunteers from Georgia are in West Virginia helping people recover from record flooding.

Twenty-three people were killed in flooding spawned by torrential rain late last week. A few people are still missing.

Floodwater destroyed or severely damaged 1200 homes. The Red Cross deployed hundreds of volunteers and staff to the state and opened 11 shelters. Southwest Georgia Chapter Interim Executive Director Katie Hinman said, "The Red Cross is always there, no matter how big the disaster. We have people on the ground locally for home fires. We have national people who deploy for any disease. We actually are in the western area of the country in California and Nevada with the wildfires."

You can donate to the Red Cross specifically to help the West Virginia Flood victims or to the Southwest Georgia Chapter by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or clicking here.

