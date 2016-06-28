Chehaw looking to get support in SPLOST funds

There is a planned location for a new wolf habitat. (Source: WALB)

The competition for SPLOST dollars is intense and Chehaw Park is asking for more.

Park officials sent a detailed list of infrastructure repairs that would cost $5.5 million.

"This project is probably in excess of $200,000," said Chehaw Executive Director Don Meeks.

But a new habitat for the nearly extinct species is just a dream.

"It's so far down on our list of things we need desperately that a new exhibit would be wonderful but we have significant issues we need to take care of first," explained Meeks.

Issues like old railings and the slooped wooden walkway.

"The pavement in the parking lot is in dire need to replacement," said Meeks. At nearly every turn inside the zoo, needed repairs are evident. "Everything here at the park is almost past its expected lifespan."

Chehaw's last SPLOST share went to building sewer for the RV park, a great way to bring folks and income to the park, like the BMX race track and the new volunteer-built remote control car track.

"We've had good success with that, but it's been incremental success," explained Meeks. "If the city is serious about us becoming independent, then they have to assist us with that plan."

And Meeks hopes help comes in the form of a significant SPLOST share to pay for infrastructure repairs.

"If the community believes we need to continue and prosper, we need the community to get behind us," said Meeks.

The RV Park is making money for Chehaw, but Meeks said that all of the income will be eaten up by maintenance repairs if major replacements to old infrastructure aren't done to the park now.

