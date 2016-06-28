Tift County prepares for fire station

Firefighters are preparing for their department to be up and running by Friday.

Paving and some construction to the Tift County facility’s truck bay are some of the last things that need to be done.

More than 80 firefighters will service unincorporated Tift County, Ty Ty and Omega starting this Friday.

Last June, the County Board of Commissioners voted to establish a standalone fire department, splitting from the City of Tifton.

Emergency Management Agency Director Jason Jones said the department will also handle EMS calls.

“We had the opportunity to merge that into our organization," Jones said. "So, not only do we have firefighters, but we’ve also got paramedics."

Around twenty new pieces of equipment will help the department serve the community.

