Joint SPLOST meeting open to public

A large portion is earmarked for infrastructure improvements, such as storm drainage and sewer projects. (Source: WALB)

There will be a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss how SLOST funds should be spent in Albany and Dougherty. (Source: WALB)

Residents can get a look at the projects that could be included on the upcoming SPLOST referendum in Dougherty County.

It's estimated the sales tax extension would bring in $92 million.

Albany's share is about $59 million.

A large portion is earmarked for infrastructure improvements, such as storm drainage and sewer projects.

The city and county commissions are required to hold at least one public hearing before the November referendum.

That joint meeting will be held on Wednesday.

"It will be a way for the two governments to talk about the referendum, the split of the revenue and also the projects in general. Neither board has taken action, there will be a lot of deliberations about those projects before the final vote is taken," said Albany Assistant Manager Phil Robertson.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. at the Civic Center and the public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.