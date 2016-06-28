'Look Good, Feel Better' program helping cancer patients

Tift Regional's oncology facility is looking for more ladies to participate in the "Look Good, Feel Better" program. (Source: WALB)

A cancer program in Tifton is trying to give patients a boost of confidence. (Source: WALB)

A Tifton Cancer Center is helping women overcome the side-effects of treatment with a makeover.

Tift Regional's oncology facility is looking for more ladies to participate in the "Look Good, Feel Better" program, which starts next month.

It's teaming up with the American Cancer Society to hold free beauty and make-up classes for women battling the disease.

Organizers are also looking for more cosmetologists to help give patients a confidence boost.

"We treat a lot of psychosocial and emotional conditions. Cancer patients deal with a lot of issues other than what you see on the outside, but a lot of times the things you see on the outside are what affect the inside," said Organizer Jodie Davis.

Cosmetologists and patients can get more information on the program by calling the Oncology Center at (229) 353-7720.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.